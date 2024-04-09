Breaking News
Anil Kapoor to join YRF spy universe as RAW chief in Alia Bhatt-starrer

Updated on: 09 April,2024 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anil Kapoor is all set to join the YRF spy universe as the RAW chief replacing the role played by Girish Karnad in the Tiger franchise

Anil Kapoor

The YRF spy universe only gets bigger and better with time. The previous year saw the universe go ahead with Pathaan and Tiger 3 and the makers have some exciting projects in the pipeline to make this universe grander. Actor Anil Kapoor, who recently impressed the audience with his performance in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', is all set to join Yash Raj Films spy universe. As per the sources close to the film, he will be portraying the RAW Chief in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh film directed by Shiv Rawail. He is assuming the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to build a cult name for himself through his work in the 'Tiger' franchise.


The actor may be a part of many upcoming films of the YRF universe. Reportedly, he can be seen making a cameo appearance in 'War 2'. Ayan Mukerji is directing the film. Talking about Spy Universe film Alia is teaming up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. Reportedly, they will play super-agents in the action entertainer.


Earlier, Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani confirmed this exciting news. Sharing the development within the YRF Spy Universe at FICCI Frames today, Akshaye said, "I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio."


He added, "I think the YRF spy universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe, We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film."The spy-action thriller film 'War 2,' features Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. 

(with inputs from ANI)

