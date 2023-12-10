Animal: Amanjot Singh drops unseen BTS pics with Ranbir Kapoor and other co-stars

Ranbir Kapoor can be seen driving a car from a BTS video shared by his co-star Amanjot Singh on the sets of his recent film Animal'

Actor Amanjot Singh, who was the part of Ranbir Kapoor’s ferocious squad in the movie ‘Animal’, shared a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes from the shooting of the action drama, with fans cheering up for the ‘best squad’.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son (Ranbir).

Taking to Instagram, Amanjot shared Reel videos, which shows him sitting next to the driver’s seat in a lavish car. Ranbir is seen driving the car in his ‘Animal’ avatar and flaunting his cute smile.

He gave the music of the song ‘Duniya Jalaa Denge’ by B Praak and Jaani to his video. The other video shows Ranbir and his boys smiling for the cameras, all dressed up in formal suits. The video was captioned as: “on the way”.

As the pictures were posted, fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, “bhailog”. While another fan commented, “the best squad in entire movie”. “you guys were too good,” wrote a third fan. A user said, “movie ki Jaan hai sab”.

On Saturday Animal's worldwide box office collection was a beast that does not want to be tamed. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed movie, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to blaze on at the box office. Week 2 in the theatres, and the movie has already minted over Rs 660.89 crores worldwide in only nine days since its release. The movie was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Ramesh Bala, a respected trade analyst, took to 'X' on Sunday to share the current numbers the movie is gaining. Ramesh Bala shared the movie post and said, "The unstoppable journey of Animal continues with yet another day of shattering box office records! This cinematic spectacle garners a marvellous â¹660.89 crore worldwide in nine days, and there is no stopping! Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri."