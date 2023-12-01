Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama secures 5th spot among top 10 highest advance booking, says report

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Animal's’ advance booking is in the 5th position among the Top 10 list

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Today is the big day for Ranbir Kapoor as his film ‘Animal’ has been released in theaters. The hype around the film has been very high since the release of its trailer, and today is the judgment day as the team handed over the actioner to the audience. The advance booking of the film has been really good, with people buying tickets as expensive as 1200.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Animal's’ advance booking is on the 5th position among the Top 10 list. The business expert took to his Twitter account and shared the data, writing, “#Xclusiv… ADVANCE BOOKINGS FOR *DAY 1* AT NATIONAL CHAINS… TOP 10 FILMS… ‘ANIMAL’ AT NO. 5…

#Baahubali2 #Hindi: 6.50 lacs

#Jawan: 5.57 lacs

#Pathaan: 5.56 lacs

#KGF2 #Hindi : 5.15 lacs

#Animal: 4.56 lacs

#War: 4.10 lacs

#TOH: 3.46 lacs

#PRDP: 3.40 lacs

#Bharat: 3.16 lacs

#Tiger3: 3.15 lacs

NOTE: #Brahmastra: 3.02 lacs… #Sanju 2.94 lacs… #TJMM: 73,000… #Shamshera: 46,000. #RanbirKapoor”

If reports by the trade expert are to be believed than Animal can be Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener. He while tweeting about the same, wrote, “#Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER.

Earlier, during a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-loved film 'Animal', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol is a crime drama that narrates the story of a rather complex father-son relationship.