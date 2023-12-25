Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared that Ranbir never questioned anything about Animal except for one

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Listen to this article Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares one thing that Ranbir Kapoor was not okay with at all x 00:00

Since the release of 'Animal' and the backlash the film has received from critics for being misogynistic and problematic, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made several controversial remarks. In one of his interviews, Sandeep talked about one thing that Ranbir Kapoor didn't like about the film. He shared that Ranbir never questioned anything except one. Vanga mentioned in his interview that Ranbir was not okay with the tag 'superstar' associated with his name in the title credits of the film.

“He didn’t like it at all. I was going to place the superstar tag in the audio teaser. He saw and he said, ‘Nahi, ye nikal do. They do it in the South but not here.’ I told him, ‘Ranbir, this is my feeling, my conviction.’ Through the three years we’ve worked together, that was the only thing Ranbir refused to. He never said no for anything. By the time the poster came in, I told him, ‘If you say no also, I am going to put it.’ That is my feeling, that he is a superstar,” Sandeep told Komal Nahta in an interview.

“I have seen his movies in Hyderabad and I have noticed the crowd cheer for him. I feel that only a star gets that welcome. Without a reason I had that feeling, you cannot reason out a few things. I felt like giving him the superstar tag. No one asked me why we gave him that tag. He is not on social media. If you want to see him, you have to give money over the counter and see him (in theatres). He doesn’t do many ads either so that’s a star na,” he added.

Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing Rs 800 crore mark in gross worldwide box office collections. The action drama, billed as a father-son story, hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film may be on its way to becoming one of the highest-earning Hindi films of 2023, but it has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.