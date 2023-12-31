Triptii Dimri has been garnering praise for her bold scenes in the film. Now, the Bulbul star has opened up about how her co-star and the people on set were extremely supportive of her

In pic: Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article Animal: Triptii Dimri shares what Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga told her before filming intimate scenes x 00:00

Triptii Dimri has been showcasing her talent and craft through the projects she's taken on for the past few years. You may already know her from 'Bulbul' or 'Qala', but if you've just heard her name, it's due to the soaring recognition she received for her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'. She's even been called 'national crush' by the people of India.

The Animal actress has been garnering praise for her bold scenes in the film. Now, the Bulbul star has opened up about how her co-star and the people on set were extremely supportive of her. In a conversation with News 18, Tripti said, “It really helps when you’ve a co-actor you can count on so much. You’ve to be comfortable performing those scenes. Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) sir, Ranbir and the DOP told me, ‘Every time you’re uncomfortable, you just have to let us know and we’ll make sure that that you don’t’,”

She further added, “It’s really important that you’re in an environment where people respect you as a person, your choices and what you’re doing at that particular moment and make it only about that and not anything else.”

Tripitii also shared that her bold scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film and said that her comfort was taken care of. She said she didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator on set, “As long as you’re comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn’t matter. But some people need them. It depends from person to person.”

The actress is receiving quite an overwhelming response for her performance, addressing that, Triptii stated, “I was very nervous on the first day. I knew the film would do well but I wasn’t expecting this kind of a response for Zoya. I thought, ‘It’s a small role and it will come and go.’ But I wasn’t expecting to receive so much love or even be noticed. I haven’t been able to sleep,”

‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is the story of a boy who seeks validation from his father and can go to any length to protect him from danger. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.