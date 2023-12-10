Breaking News
Animal worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blazes on, crosses Rs 660 crores so far

Updated on: 10 December,2023 02:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Animal is a beast that does not want to be tamed. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed movie has earned Rs 660 crores worldwide

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article
Animal worldwide box office collection day 9: Animal is a beast that does not want to be tamed. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed movie, fornted by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to blaze on at the box office. Week 2 in the theatres, and the movie has already minted over 660.89 crores worldwide in only nine days since its release. The movie was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malyalam languages.


Ramesh Bala, a respected trade analyst, took to 'X' on Sunday to share the current numbers the movie is gaining. Ramesh Bala shared the movie post and said, "The unstoppable journey of Animal continues with yet another day of shattering box office records! This cinematic spectacle garners a marvellous ₹660.89 crore worldwide in nine days, and there is no stopping! Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri."



The movie has been under fire due to netizens calling it a mysoginistic movie. In a conversation with PTI, Bobby Deol, who plays the role of the antagonist, said, "There’s good and evil in every human being, and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think of yourself as a character. 'I’m doing nothing wrong; I’m right in whatever I do'. You forget how to judge what is right and wrong.”

'Animal' faced a clash with Vicky Kaushal's biographical drama 'Sam Bahadur'. Despite the strength of 'Animal' at the box office, 'Sam Bahadur' has been able to see a jump in performance. After collecting Rs 6.25 crore on day 1, the film collected Rs 9 crore on day 2. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the real life story of Sam Manekshaw also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. 

 

 

 

 

