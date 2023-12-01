Animal Twitter review: Fans laud Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama

After the release of the film and several people watching it on the first day, first show, the Animal Twitter reviews of are finally out. The fans are going gaga about Ranbir Kapoor’s crime drama
In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor
Today is the big day for Ranbir Kapoor as his film 'Animal' has been released in theaters. The hype around the film has been very high since the release of its trailer, and today is judgment day as the team handed over the actioner to the audience. The advance booking of the film has been really good, with people buying tickets as expensive as 1200.
After the release of the film and several people watching it on the first day, first show, the Animal Twitter reviews of are finally out. The fans are going gaga about Ranbir Kapoor’s crime drama.
ADVERTISEMENT
An x user wrote, “Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal”
Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️— Anusha (@Anusha_135) December 1, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal pic.twitter.com/3OYHf7pVjh
While another one commented, “It takes time to process the movie & to write point-by-point about it, but the movie is worth the wait. The action was top-notch, as promised. The emotion between father-son is a roller-coaster ride. The first half was just too good, & I left with awestruck.”
#AnimalMovieReview— J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) December 1, 2023
It takes time to process the movie & to write point-by-point about it, but the movie is worth the wait. The action was top-notch, as promised. The emotion between father-son is a roller-coaster ride. The first half was just too good, & I left with awestruck. pic.twitter.com/OarEESJZ5I
A fan wrote, “Voilence voilence voilence I'dont like it I Avoid But Voilence Likes Me I can't Avoid #RanbirKapoorðµ enti sir intha Voilence ha #Animal #AnimalMovieReview #AnimalOn1stDec #AnimalPremieres #AnimalAdvanceBooking #animalmovie #AnimalTheMovie”
Voilence voilence voilence I'dont like it I Avoid But Voilence Likes Me I can't Avoid #RanbirKapoorðµ enti sir intha Voilence ha ð¥µð¥µð¥µ#Animal #AnimalMovieReview #AnimalOn1stDec #AnimalPremieres #AnimalAdvanceBooking #animalmovie #AnimalTheMovie pic.twitter.com/3CrnekB2Ql— #Animal (@manasa_actor) December 1, 2023
Another user shared, “#AnimalMovieReview First half done Very good first half One the best bgm #RanbirKapoorðµ one man show”
#AnimalMovieReview First half done â— Aá´á´Ê_ Ká´ÊÊÉª - ðð´ âµ (@Ajaykumar180218) December 1, 2023
Very good first half ð¥ðð»
One the best bgm ð¥#RanbirKapoorðµ one man show ð¥ pic.twitter.com/DtILN7lLSD
“Interval. Very enjoyable so far. Ranbir Kapoor show- best performance. Full testosterone ablaze,” wrote another user
Interval. Very enjoyable so far. Ranbir Kapoor show- best performance. Full testosterone ablaze ð¥ #Animal pic.twitter.com/4OHlfgNYZi— Hud Hud TIGER (@HudHuddDabangg) December 1, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s much-loved film 'Animal', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol is a crime drama that narrates the story of a rather complex father-son relationship.