Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Animal Twitter review Fans laud Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoors crime drama

Animal Twitter review: Fans laud Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama

Updated on: 01 December,2023 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

After the release of the film and several people watching it on the first day, first show, the Animal Twitter reviews of are finally out. The fans are going gaga about Ranbir Kapoor’s crime drama

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor

Today is the big day for Ranbir Kapoor as his film 'Animal' has been released in theaters. The hype around the film has been very high since the release of its trailer, and today is judgment day as the team handed over the actioner to the audience. The advance booking of the film has been really good, with people buying tickets as expensive as 1200.


After the release of the film and several people watching it on the first day, first show, the Animal Twitter reviews of are finally out. The fans are going gaga about Ranbir Kapoor’s crime drama.


An x user wrote, “Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal”


While another one commented, “It takes time to process the movie & to write point-by-point about it, but the movie is worth the wait. The action was top-notch, as promised. The emotion between father-son is a roller-coaster ride. The first half was just too good, & I left with awestruck.”

A fan wrote, “Voilence voilence voilence I'dont like it I Avoid But Voilence Likes Me I can't Avoid  #RanbirKapoorðµ  enti sir intha Voilence ha #Animal #AnimalMovieReview #AnimalOn1stDec #AnimalPremieres #AnimalAdvanceBooking #animalmovie #AnimalTheMovie”

Another user shared, “#AnimalMovieReview First half done Very good first half One the best bgm  #RanbirKapoorðµ one man show”

“Interval. Very enjoyable so far. Ranbir Kapoor show- best performance. Full testosterone ablaze,” wrote another user

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-loved film 'Animal', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol is a crime drama that narrates the story of a rather complex father-son relationship.  

