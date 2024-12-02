Ankit Tiwari has announced the release of his first EP collaboration with singer Arijit Singh. their first non-film collaboration is titled 'Underrated' and will be released on December 5

pic/instagram

Listen to this article Reuniting after 8 years! Arijit Singh x Ankit Tiwari's 'Underrated' to release on December 5 x 00:00

Renowned singer and composer Ankit Tiwari has excited fans with the announcement of his upcoming EP, 'Underrated'. Sharing the news on Instagram, Tiwari posted a story with Arijit Singh, revealing their collaboration on the EP's first song. The track is set to release on December 5 across all major audio and video streaming platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his story, Tiwari wrote, "You guys will surely love it," hinting at a heartfelt and memorable collaboration. The partnership between Tiwari and Singh, two of Bollywood's most celebrated voices, has already sparked excitement among music lovers.

Ankit Tiwari announced the release of his collaboration 'Underrated' with Arijit Singh

Ankit Tiwari shared a post on his Instagram where he expressed his gratitude towards somwe of the greatest artistes of the country who worked with him on this project and called the whole process of making the upcoming EP a rollercoaster ride full of adventures, ups and downs, self-doubt, late night sessions and fun. Tiwari further wrote that his music for films is loved by all and he hopes that this independent music that he has tried his hands on for the first time which is not bound by any script, idea or brief will also resonate with audience. Ankit also hinted that there are a lot of surprises awaiting the audience. He further mentioned that 'Underrated' will have 6 songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Tiwari (@ankittiwari)

The duo's first collaboration was 10 years ago for Mahesh Bhatt's 'Aashiqui 2' whereas they had last collaborated in 2016 for films 'Airlift' and 'Tum Bin 2'. Ankit Tiwari had announced a collaboration with Arijit Singh earlier this year in March and since then fans have been waiting eagerly. 'Underrated' promises to be a musically rich project, showcasing Tiwari's creative depth and versatility. With this announcement, fans are eagerly awaiting the December 5 release to experience the magic of this much-anticipated track.

Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari's songs of 2024

Arijit Singh voiced multiple songs this year, some of them are, 'Sajni' from 'Laapata Ladies', 'Beiraada' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Tu Hai Champion' from 'Chandu Champion', 'Raat Akeli Thi' from 'Merry Christmas' and 'Tere Sang Ishq Hua' from 'Yodha'. Ankit Tiwari also voiced many songs like 'Pehli Dafa', 'Mohabbat Bula Rahi Hai', 'Morey Saiyaan', 'Hum Saare Ek Hain' and 'Mere Saathiya'.