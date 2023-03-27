Anshula Kapoor makes relationship with Rohan Thakkar insta official

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 March,2023 05:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sister Janhvi Kapoor was quick to drop hearts on the post

Pic: Anshula Kapoor on Instagram


Social media influencer Anshula Kapoor, who recently inspired many with her drastic weight loss journey has made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar insta official. The duo was rumoured to be dating for quite some time but did not confirm the news. On Monday, Anshula took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from their Maldives vacation where the couple is seen lovingly looking into each other eyes, while on a swim. 



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)




She captioned the post '366' along with a white heart emoji hinting the couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary in the Maldives. Sister Janhvi Kapoor was quick to drop hearts on the post.

Earlier in the week Anshula had dropped an inspirational post related to her fitness journey that went viral. She wrote, "Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it. â¨

 
 
 
 
 
