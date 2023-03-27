Breaking News
Up & About: Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, Bollywood leading ladies serve looks in black

Updated on: 27 March,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Bollywood’s leading ladies served up different looks in black at a recent awards gala. While Anushka Sharma’s appearance had us taking notes, some had us shaking our heads (we’re looking at you, Tamannaah)

Up & About: Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, Bollywood leading ladies serve looks in black

Ananya Panday and Anushka Sharma



Elli AvrRam




Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah

Richa Chadha, Rohit Shetty and Arjun Kapoor

Bebo goes Back to school

A UNICEF celebrity advocate, Kareena Kapoor Khan is happy to trade a lazy weekend for one in class with eager students. Sesh on! 

Holy visit

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, who star together in an upcoming actioner, are seen seeking blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar

Bulk up

A beefed-up Ranbir Kapoor, spotted at the shoot of his next, is just the inspiration all men need to get out of their beds on Monday morning and hit the gym.

Just in

Parineeti Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Kiara Advani

