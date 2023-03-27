Up & About: Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, Bollywood leading ladies serve looks in black

Bollywood’s leading ladies served up different looks in black at a recent awards gala. While Anushka Sharma’s appearance had us taking notes, some had us shaking our heads (we’re looking at you, Tamannaah)

Ananya Panday and Anushka Sharma

Elli AvrRam

Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah

Richa Chadha, Rohit Shetty and Arjun Kapoor

Bebo goes Back to school

A UNICEF celebrity advocate, Kareena Kapoor Khan is happy to trade a lazy weekend for one in class with eager students. Sesh on!

Holy visit

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, who star together in an upcoming actioner, are seen seeking blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar

Bulk up

A beefed-up Ranbir Kapoor, spotted at the shoot of his next, is just the inspiration all men need to get out of their beds on Monday morning and hit the gym.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

Just in

Parineeti Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Kiara Advani