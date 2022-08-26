Breaking News
Anu Agarwal remembers Sawan Kumar Tak from 'Khal Naaika' days

Updated on: 26 August,2022 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Known for films such as 'Sanam Bewafa' and 'Souten', the 86-year-old director passed away on August 25 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for lung infection

Anu Agarwal remembers Sawan Kumar Tak from 'Khal Naaika' days

Anu Aggarwal. Pic/Yogen Shah


'Aashiqui' actress Anu Aggarwal, who worked with the late Saawan Kumar Tak in his 1993 movie 'Khal Naaika', calls him a 'visionary' filmmaker and shares her experience of working with him. Known for films such as 'Sanam Bewafa' and 'Souten', the 86-year-old director passed away on August 25 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for lung infection. Anu says: "He will be missed. May he rest well in the better place he has gone to."


While talking about her equation with the late filmmaker, she says: "Sawan Kumar ji was an extraordinary visionary and a brave filmmaker. He dared to make a movie, in which the female protagonist turns into a psycho killer. In the 90s, and pretty much even now, the concept can easily be termed unique. "When he approached me for 'Khal Naaikaa' with a video of the American film, 'The Hand that Rocks the Cradle' (1992), I was mesmerised by the intensity of the role as an actor. I can call it a dream role without blinking an eye."

She adds: "I will always be grateful to him for trusting my acting skills, choosing me for a challenging and older character amongst the experienced, leading actresses of the time. It was diametrically opposite of my character in my first film, 'Aashiqui'."

"It takes a fine filmmaker like Saawan Kumarji to envision you in a character that's starkly different from the one that catapulted you to instant fame. I will forever be grateful to him for showcasing me an avatar I barely knew I could pull off," she concludes.

