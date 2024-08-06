Years after Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot went viral, actress Anu Aggarwal has come out in support of Singh and also recalled her topless scene in a film

In Pic: Anu Aggarwal

It was in 2022 when Ranveer Singh became part of the controversy after he did a nude photoshoot for an international magazine. Ranveer received a lot of flak because of the shoot. Now, years after the controversy, actress Anu Aggarwal has come out in support of Singh and also recalled her topless scene in a film.

Anu worked in a film named ‘The Cloud Door,’ where she did a topless scene in 1994. Talking about the same, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said, "When I heard the script, this (scene) was not part of the script. When asked to do the bold scene during the shooting, I said no. I was shocked, I said, 'What do you mean?' The issue was not the scene or that I could not do it; the issue was that it was never a part of the script and I was not informed earlier... A month after the shoot wrapped up, I started questioning myself for refusing the scene. Then I was like, 'It was unethical, they should have informed me when they offered me the script.'"

She further continued and said, “Being topless in public is not something everyone does; it is a different thing... Eventually, we did shoot the topless scene, but I felt really bad about how it all went down, as people lack ethics. I took it on as a challenge, and my family, especially my mom, was very supportive... Being topless is not a big deal when we can show people killing and hating each other in films."

When asked about Singh's bold photoshoot for Paper magazine, she said, "I think it is all good. A man, an actor needs to be daring. I think we cross our barriers as actors when we do such things... not just getting nude or naked, but also being able to cry openly in front of the camera."

Ranveer Singh received a lot of support from the industry after people criticized him for the shoot. On the work front, Singh was most recently seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ The actor has quite an interesting lineup, including Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, to name a few.