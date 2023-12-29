Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. He took to social media to share a picture and termed the meet a great 'learning experience'

Picture Courtesy/Anupam Kher's Twitter account

Listen to this article Anupam Kher meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh x 00:00

Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kher shared a string of pictures from their meeting and wrote, "It was my privilege and my honour to meet the dynamic #DefenceMinister of our country Shri. #RajnathSingh ji at his residence! His knowledge about various topics apart from our defence forces is vast and deep. Great learning experience. Thank you Sir for your warmth and hospitality! Jai Hind! @rajnathsingh."

It was my privilege and my honour to meet the dynamic #DefenceMinister of our country Shri. #RajnathSingh ji at his residence! His knowledge about various topics apart from our defence forces is vast and deep. Great learning experience. Thank you Sir for your warmth and… pic.twitter.com/zklMbyRcl7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In the pictures, Kher could be seen donning a black puffer jacket paired with blue jeans. However, Singh wore a white Kurta Pyjama and a beige checked jacket. On Wednesday, Singh chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the terror attack that left four Army jawans dead last week at Raj Bhawan in Jammu. The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Army Chief, the Director General of J-K, senior officials of intelligence agencies and other concerned agencies.

In the meeting, Singh reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations and the overall security situation.

Talking about Anupam Kher's work front, he was recently seen in the action thriller series 'The Freelancer' alongside Mohit Raina. He will be next seen in 'Emergency', 'Signature' and also in director Anurag Basu's upcoming 'Metro...In Dino.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever