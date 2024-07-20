'Om Jai Jagadish' revolves around three brothers who try and resolve their own troubles while staying united. Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman also featured in the family drama.

Veteran actor-director Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory and recalled directing 'Om Jai Jagadish' film.

Taking to Instagram, Kher dropped a picture from the sets. In the image, we can see Kher with late Om Puri, Anil Kapoor, Mahima Mahima Chaudhry, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar. Producer Vashu Bhagnani can also be seen in the frame.

#22YearsofOmJaiJagadish (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kher is gearing up for the film 'Tanvi The Great'.'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

