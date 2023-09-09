On his birthday, let's revisit the time Anurag Kashyap discussed his admiration for Alia Bhatt's acting talent, revealed practical challenges in working with top-tier actors

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Anurag Kashyap Birthday 2023: When the filmmaker expressed desire to work with Alia Bhatt x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Anurag Kashyap lauded Alia Bhatt as one of India`s finest performers The filmmaker candidly acknowledged the budgetary limitations that comes with top actors Anurag Kashyap emphasized the importance of mutual commitment in casting decisions

From her initial foray into Bollywood with her debut in Student Of The Year to her recent Hollywood adventure with Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt's career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. The actress has traversed both Indian and international cinema, firmly establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. However, her latest achievement as the Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi has added a new feather to her cap.

The celebration surrounding Alia's National Film Award win has been nothing short of electrifying. The actress, who recently embraced motherhood, is currently relishing her victory and the joys of her personal life. Amidst the numerous congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and peers alike, one particular wish stood out - that of renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Ahead of his birthday, let's revisit the time the filmmaker expressed his desire to work with the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, the brilliant mind behind Gangs of Wasseypur, shared his thoughts on Alia Bhatt's exceptional talent. He hailed her as one of the finest performers in the country, acknowledging the depth and versatility she brings to her roles. Anurag confessed that he reaches out to Alia whenever he admires her work, a gesture that underlines his genuine appreciation for her craft.

However, it was Anurag Kashyap's candid admission that caught everyone's attention. Despite his admiration for Alia's acting prowess, he acknowledged the practical constraints that come into play when working with actors of her caliber. Anurag, known for his penchant for content-driven cinema, revealed that his projects often operate within tight budget constraints. This financial reality, he admitted, might pose a challenge when collaborating with actors like Alia Bhatt, who command substantial remuneration for their work.

He said, "I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don't like something she's done. I would love to (work with her) if it doesn't affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side."

Anurag Kashyap's candidness extended to his approach to casting. He emphasized the importance of a shared commitment to a project, revealing that he doesn't believe in pursuing actors who hesitate or express reservations about collaborating with him. He explained, "I don't chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn't in it, you can tell immediately on the screen."

Alia Bhatt's journey in 2022 was undoubtedly one to remember, marked by her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and a string of successful films that followed. She showcased her craft with projects like RRR, Darlings, and BrahmÄstra: Part One – Shiva. Additionally, her collaboration with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her international debut in Heart of Stone further solidified her status as a global talent.