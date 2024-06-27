Anurag Kashyap claims makers are casting 'influencers' not 'actors', calls Bhuvan Bam an exception

Anurag Kashyap praised Youtuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam for his acting skills while claiming 'influencers' are being cast over actors

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has recently made a factual yet strong statement of the growing number of filmmakers casting influencers and not actors. He however clarified that some influencers are also good actors. He praised popular content creator and actor, Bhuvan Bam for his acting skills. In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag lauded Bhuvan's acting skills, stating, "Makers are casting influencers, not actors. But some influencers are good actors. Like Bhuvan Bam. He is a good actor." This accolade and validation means a lot to the young actor and creator.

Anurag Kashyap's endorsement is particularly significant given his stature in the industry. Known for his cult classics and impactful storytelling, Anurag's opinion holds considerable weight among both peers and audiences. His acknowledgment of Bhuvan's talent is a testament to the latter's growing prowess in the acting realm.

Reflecting on this high praise, Bhuvan Bam shared his excitement on his social media platform that This comment from Anurag sir has made his day "(Arey yaar, Din Ban Gaya)".

Bhuvan Bam rose to prominence with his videos that he would post on his Youtube channel called 'BB Ki Vines'. He currently has over 20 million subscribers on Youtube. Apart from being a content creator, Bhuvan has also explored his talents in the field of acting and music. As an actor, he has worked in web series like 'Dhindora' and 'Taaza Khabar'. He has also featured in short films and shows like 'Plus Minus' and 'Titu Talks'. In the music arena, he has worked as a singer and songwriter for singles like 'Ajnabee', 'Safar', and 'Sang Hoon Tere' and 'Rahguzar'.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap was last seen as an actor in the recently released web series titled 'Bad Cop'. He shared that he was scared and skeptical about shooting for gore scenes in 'Bad Cop', as opposed to the films he has made.

Anurag, who plays the lethal Kazbe Mama in the series, said, "Kazbe Mama is a one-of-a-kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films."

He shared that his character Kazbe is powerful, and hard-hitting and that he drew traits from many of the negative characters that the filmmaker-actor had created, to prepare for this role.

"I had no process for Kazbe, in fact, I was inspired by Nana Patekar from 'Parinda' and Irrfan Khan from 'Haasil'. I take the script only before I shoot it and the dialogue writer would help me how to approach it. It's cathartic for me to play a negative character and I take it all out of my system. I hope audiences enjoy me in this avatar.”