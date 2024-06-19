Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Fight the bias with brilliance

Fight the bias with brilliance

Updated on: 10 July,2024 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Noting that industry believes YouTube content creators can’t act, Bhuvan hopes success of Taaza Khabar 2 will change perception

Fight the bias with brilliance

Bhuvan Bam

Listen to this article
Fight the bias with brilliance
x
00:00

With his debut web series Taaza Khabar, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam delivered a confident performance as a down-on-luck guy whose life turns around when he gets a superpower. One would think its success would be an example of how actors can be discovered from unexpected places. But Bam says there is a strong bias against content creators turning to acting. “I want to change the perception that a YouTube content creator can’t lead projects. I shut my critics by making Taaza Khabar one of the most watched shows of 2023 [on Disney+ Hotstar],” he asserts.


 


 


Despite his popularity in the online world, Bam reflects that getting the project off the ground wasn’t easy. “We poured our hearts into the script, but the industry response wasn’t what we thought it would be. We were met with skepticism. Access isn’t always equal. Convincing people with hefty cheques [to invest] wasn’t a walk in the park, but we knew this show was worth the gamble. We were fighting the bias and that was a fight worth [leading].” He hopes that Taaza Khabar’s second season will add to changing the narrative about content creators. “The second season will shape everyone’s perception of content creators who want to make it in Bollywood as full-time actors.”

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhuvan Bam Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK