Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone gets selected for Cannes

Pic/ IANS

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to visit the French Riviera as his next film 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made by the festival's Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon. The tweet read, "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023.". The film will be a part of the midnight screening section.

Kashyap is known for creating the modern day classic 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly', 'Gulaal' and 'No Smoking' and he has been a regular at Cannes.

While his magnum opus 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival, the anthology film 'Bombay Talkies', on which he served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. 'Ugly' released a year after 'GoW' and was screened in the Directors' Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival where it also received a standing ovation. His 'Raman Raghav 2.0' also premiered in the Director's Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film Festival for this year is set to be held from May 16. It will showcase films by Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Steve McQueen. Maiwenn's Jeanne du Barry, starring the director opposite Johnny Depp, will open the festival on May 16.

In his 25-year career, Anurag Kashyap has perhaps made more movies than money. His last release, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, may not have made any impact at the box office, but the filmmaker can take solace in the fact that he remained true to the subject he wanted to explore. The director reveals that his approach to the movie business — where the joy of telling important stories far outweighs its commercial returns — dates back to a remark made by his mentor-filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

