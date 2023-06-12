Actress and model Anusha Dandekar recently shared a health update with her fans on Instagram. She reported that she has undergone surgery for the removal of lumps in her ovary

Actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar, Pic/Dandekar's Official Instagram

Listen to this article Anusha Dandekar shares update on ovarian lump surgery; says recovery journey has been ‘pretty intense’ x 00:00

Actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram to share her health update after a surgery she underwent earlier today. She said that the surgery was for the removal of an ovarian lump, and that the doctors found a few more lumps during the procedure. She added that her recovery journey has been 'pretty intense.'

Anusha is an Indian-Australian actress, reality TV show host and VJ. She started her career as an anchor in MTV’s ‘House of Style’. She went on to host several other shows, including MTV ‘Dance Crew’ and MTV ‘Teen Diva’. Anusha has also appeared in Bollywood and Marathi films and been associated with various fashion and beauty labels. She was also a judge on the Indian version of ‘America’s Next Top Model’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dandekar took to Instagram today to post a makeup-free selfie post her surgery. In her candid caption, she opened up a little about her surgery and recovery process - "Just popping in to say hello…" she began. "Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…"

Anusha then shared how it is extremely important for girls to be take care of their reproductive health and consistently schedule yearly checkups with a trusted gynaecologist. She continued, "Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today.

Dandekar extended her gratitude and appreciation for all her well-wishers who had checked in with her throughout the process. She thanked her doctors and said that while she is recovering well, her body will take a few more weeks to completely heal.

“Thank you to @drshwetaraje and her incredible team @womens.hospital for making me feel so safe and comfortable. Thank you for everyone that came to the hospital and called and messaged constantly, you know who you are and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life.”

"Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond. Love you, Anusha xoxo."

The MTV star’s comment section and social media feed was filled with comments from fellow celebs, friends and fans wishing her a speedy recovery.

Actor Jennifer Winget while reacting to Dandekar’s health update said, "Sending lots of love baby!” Rhea Chakraborty commented on her post with heart emoticons.

Dandekar’s Marathi film ‘Baap Manus’ is slated for release on June 16.