After netizens pointed out to Mumbai Police about Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan riding pillion on a bike with riders without helmet, the traffic department issued challans to the respective bike owners

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard fined Rs 10,500 by Mumbai Police; man who gave Amitabh Bachchan a lift fined Rs 1000

On Monday, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were seen in the city taking a bike ride without a helmet. The act did not go unnoticed by netizens who tagged Mumbai Police on social media and requested to take action. Mumbai Police took note of the same and issued challan to the drivers of both vehicles. While Amitabh took a lift from a stranger to reach work on time and posted about the same on social media, Anushka took a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock. In both scenarios, neither the actors nor their riders were wearing helmets.

Mumbai Police's Traffic division took to Twitter to share that a fine of Rs 10,500 was levied on Anushka Sharma's bodyguard for riding a bike without a helmet and without a driving license. On Twitter, Mumbai Traffic Police posted photos of the complaint and wrote, "Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with an fine of Rs 10500 & been paid by the offender." While the fine for not wearing a helmet is Rs 500, the fine for driving without a valid license is around Rs 10000.

In another tweet, the Traffic Police shared a photo of the challan issued to the man who gave Amitabh Bachchan a lift to his workplace. The challan mentioned that the bike owner has been levied a total of Rs 1000 in fine.

Early on Monday morning, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself riding pillion on a bike. "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he wrote.

As for Anushka, a paparazzo account posted a video of the actress opting to take a bike ride instead of waiting for the road to be cleared. Sharing details about the situation, the paparazzo mentioned, "#AnushkaSharma takes a bike ride with her bodyguard Sonu as a tree fell in Juhu and blocked the road she was travelling in Mumbai". Anushka was seen in khakhi pants and striped shirt and wearing sunglasses with her hair tied in a bun.

