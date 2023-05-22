Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli, sends him a flying kiss as he scores yet another century

Actress Anushka Sharma was present at the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans IPL match on Sunday to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma cheered on Virat Kohli at the RCB vs Gujarat Titans IPL match on Sunday. (Photos: Pallav Paliwal)

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli always put up a united front, cheering for each other and displaying their rock solid bond. Sunday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans was no exception. As Virat scored his second successive century, his loving wife was in the stands cheering him on and showering him with love.

This was Virat Kohli's seventh IPL hundred and he has now surpassed Chris Gayle as the batter with highest number of tournament tons. Photos and videos of Anushka show the actress cheering for her husband and also sending him flying kisses as he created another record on Sunday.

Anushka was spotted earlier in the day at the airport and it was assumed she was headed to Cannes 2023 for her debut appearance at the prestigious festival. However, the actress was only en route Bengaluru for the match. She even posted an Instagram story from the city as heavy rains caused a delay in the match.

Virat and Anushka, fondly referred to as Virushka by their fans, were spotted returning to Mumbai on Monday morning.

After several Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sara Ali Khan, made their appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet, fans have been eagerly awaiting Anushka Sharma's appearance. It is still unclear when will the actress leave for the French Riviera. The 76th Cannes Film Festival is on till May 27th.

Anushka is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet. She is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation, with three 300 crore plus films - Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt.

As the youngest film producer of India (she produced the acclaimed NH10 at the age of 25), Anushka backed her passion for making clutter-breaking content and homegrown Indian stories with the forward-thinking choices that she made as a producer with Clean Slate Films. Anushka was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Zero. Last year, she was seen in a special appearance in the Netflix film Qala. The actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, where she plays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.