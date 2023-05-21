Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of her debut at the festival

Anushka Sharma was spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday morning as she made her way into the airport for her flight to the French city

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her red carpet-debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. After several celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made their appearance on the red carpet, fans have been eagerly awaiting Anushka Sharma's appearance. On Sunday morning the actress was seen at Mumbai airport to head to the French Riviera.

Anushka Sharma was spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday morning as she made her way into the airport for her flight to the French city. She was seen in black-and-white athleisure wear opting for a very comfortable airport look. The Zero actor also had a matching cap and shoes along with sunglasses. She also wore a black mask as she got off her car and walked towards the airport entry.

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet. Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation who has three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

As the youngest film producer of India (she produced the acclaimed NH10 at the age of 25), Anushka backed her passion for making clutter-breaking content and homegrown Indian stories in the forward-thinking choices that she made as a producer with Clean Slate Films. Be it the gritty NH 10 that shows a dark side of Indian reality or the unusual stories Bulbbul, Pataal Lok and Qala, she has backed engrossing and critically applauded content that has diversified the Indian entertainment industry and also made its presence felt globally.

Anushka Sharma was last seen on screen in the 2018 film 'Zero'. She was later seen in a special appearance in the Netflix film 'Qala'. The actress will next be seen in the Netflix film 'Chakda Xpress' where she plays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

