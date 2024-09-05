Anushka Sharma appreciated the little things done by her parents to teach valuable life lessons during her childhood, even something as basic as eating at the dining table

Anushka Sharma with her father Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Anushka Sharma reveals what her father, an Army officer, would do if she didn’t want to eat something x 00:00

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who returned for an event in Mumbai spoke about how she inculcated discipline in her life, thanks to her Army background. Anushka appreciated the little things done by her parents to teach valuable life lessons during her childhood. It involved something as basic as eating at the dining table.

Anushka Sharma’s father would ask her to leave the dining table

Anushka, who is the daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma said, "I think one thing that my parents did very naturally, and I think it is because I come from an Army background we lived a very disciplined life. Not like how you imagine a military home to be, naturally the routines."

"For example, if we were very finicky on the table, we didn't want to eat something, our dad used to not shout at us, nothing, he used to say, 'please leave, but when you are hungry that's what you going to get'. And I think these things are important. We valued what our parents were doing for us. It really has made me appreciate things a lot," added Anushka.

Anushka Sharma shares her comfort food

"Anything that my mother made while we growing up was my comfort food. One thing I always go back to and when I am not feeling great, which is an instant pick-me-up, is dal chawal and sukhi aloo ki sabzi -- all in one plate. Love it!" she shared.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Meanwhile, Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. She rose to prominence with starring roles in Yash Raj Films' romances 'Band Baaja Baaraat', and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

She has been a part of films like -- 'Badmaash Company', 'Patiala House', 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola', 'PK', 'NH10', 'Bombay Velvet', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Sultan', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Sanju', 'Sui Dhaaga'.

Anushka last featured in the 2018 comedy-drama 'Zero', which starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Her next is ‘Chakda 'Xpress’-- a biographical sports drama based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, written by Abhishek Banerjee, and directed by Prosit Roy.

