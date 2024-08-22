Anushka Sharma has been living in London with her husband Virat Kohli and their two kids since a longtime now. It seems that the actress will be arriving back to India briefly

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have been living in London for a while now along with their two kids. While they have not spoken about it, it has been reported that the couple has moved their base to London from Mumbai. The reports grew stronger when Virat was seen rushing to London after India's T20 World Cup victory earlier this year. Now, the actress has revealed that she will be visiting Mumbai soon. She shared the news on Instagram story along with a video of an ad of a healthy snacking brand that she endorses.

The video shared by Anushka speaks about a contest which lead to a few lucky winners to meet Anushka in Mumbai. The brand, Slurrp Farm, posted the video on its official handle with the caption: “Ready to meet superstar @anushkasharma? Here’s your chance to win a golden ticket to see Anushka at Yes Moms and Dads, the biggest get-together for parents in India in Mumbai on 4th September, 2024! Want to know how you can be one of the lucky few to get the golden ticket? Simply shop for your favourite Slurrp Farm goodies for Rs 1299 or more from our website www.slurrpfarm.com and share your order number with us on Instagram! Don’t miss your chance at winning a ticket to this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Anushka has not been in India for months and even delivered her second baby in the British capital in February this year. Unlike their first pregnancy, Virat and Anushka kept mum on their second pregnancy and shared an official announcement only after the birth of their son, Akaay.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Anushka and Virat in a social media post wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021 and with Akaay in February, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has a sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.