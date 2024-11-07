Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle to wish people on the occasion of Chhath puja. She shared visuals of people celebrating the festival at Juhu beach

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of people celebrating Chhath puja by Juhu beach in Mumbai. Sharing the picture, she also extended her wishes on the festive occasion. The picture seems to have been clicked by Sharma who is reportedly in the city at present.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli and their two kids- Vamika and Akaay have moved the London, United Kingdom, and travel back to the country for work commitments or to meet family. Anushka Sharma has also been away from the limelight for quite some time. Her last full-length feature film was 'Zero' in the year 2018. Following that she made a cameo in 'Qala' and has been awaiting the release of her film 'Chakda Xpress'. The film which was shot long back has been facing problems with its release. According to reports, the streaming platform Netflix has backed out of the film leaving the film's release in question. But an official word from the team is yet awaited.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma occasionally treats her fans on social media with pictures from her life. Two days back on Virat Kohli's 36th birthday she shared a rare picture of the cricketer in dad mode. In the picture shared by Anushka, Virat can be seen playing with his two kids. While Vamika can be seen swinging in his left arm, Akaay can be seen around his chest in a baby sling. Anushka turned photographer to capture this wholesome moment of Virat with his kids. This is also the first time that Anushka has shared a picture of her son after his birth in February this year.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja spans four days and involves strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

The festival is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

The Chhath Puja festival began with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focused on purification and preparation, followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concluding with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The festivities will conclude on November 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Puja and wished for everyone's happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

"My best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Chhath Sandhya Arghya. May this great festival, a symbol of simplicity, restraint, determination and dedication, bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life," PM Modi said on X.