Anushka Sharma shares pictures from her dinner date with Virat Kohli in London

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Pic/Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who is currently enjoying a vacation in London took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with her husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken a short break from their busy professional life. Currently, they are enjoying a holiday in London. The much-loved actress-cricketer power couple is interestingly busy spending most of their time enjoying different cuisines the city has to offer. On Saturday, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures of their scrumptious lunch that included a few vegetarian delicacies and a dessert.

Anushka shared a couple of pictures of the meal they had. The set of stories looked complete to their fans after she shared a lovely selfie with her husband Virat. Anushka captioned the photo as “Full enjway” as the couple looked very happy and relaxed in their vacation mood. In the selfie, Virat Kohli is seen flaunting his all-new salt n pepper look and looked very handsome as always. Virat was seen wearing a grey shirt paired with a white T-shirt and opted for a pair of statement glasses. Bollywood diva, Anushka on the other hand, looked very pretty in a basic white shirt. She completed her look with minimal make-up and accessories that looked. Her simple free hairdo added more charm and decency to her vacation look.

Anushka Sharma is going through a great time in her personal and professional life. Happily married to the celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli and enjoying the beautiful journey of motherhood with their adorable daughter Vamika, Anushka is having the best time of her life. However, Anushka also did not let her busy personal life affect her work and it did not stop her from making a comeback to the celluloid after her maternity break. She also made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year and made heads turn with her glamorous look.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018-released ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, which did not do great at the box office. She recently made a comeback to the screens with a cameo appearance on her home production ‘Qala’, released on Netflix. Anushka Sharma is now all prepared to return to the screens with the upcoming biopic of Jhulan Goswami, titled as ‘Chakda Xpress’. In a recent chat with the media, the actress stated that she plans to do only one film a year, as her daughter Vamika needs her time.