Almost 7 months after the birth of her baby boy Akaay, Anushka Sharma had returned to Mumbai for the first time to attend an event in the city. Now, it looks like Sharma has gone back to her family in London. In a video circulating online, Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband Virat Kohli and their baby boy Akaay. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been very private about their personal life. The couple doesn't like their personal life being discussed in public.

Sharma, who recently visited India to attend a brand event, talked about the pressure of being a "perfect parent." The 36-year-old actor said it's okay for parents to own up to their mistakes in front of their children. "There's too much pressure to be, like, this perfect parent, and we are not perfect parents. Like, we will complain about things, and then it's okay to admit it to them (children). Just complain about it. That's my thing. So, they know that it will be all flawed. Imagine, kids having to live up to, like, 'Oh, my parents are like...' I feel like owning your mistakes in front of your kids," Sharma said.

Anushka Sharma's Baby Boy Akaay's Birth

Announcing the arrival of their little one, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrote in a social media post, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021, and with Akaay in February 2024.

Anushka Sharma's Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has a sports biopic film, Chakda Xpress, in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on OTT. The film's final release date is still awaited.