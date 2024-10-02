In the video shared on Instagram, ace cricketer Virat Kohli says, “I think I can beat you at cricket,” to which Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma pulls out a list of her rules

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pic/Instagram

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a fun video on Instagram where they can be seen engaging in a fun cricket match. It wasn’t an ordinary one since the banter between the actor and cricketer was loaded with nostalgia. From Anushka creating her own rules to Virat’s ‘lassi shots’, check out the couple’s hilarious reel.

Anushka Sharma makes Virat Kohli play cricket by her rules

In the video, Virat says, “I think I can beat you at cricket,” to which Anushka pulls out a list of her rules and says, “Rule 1 - If you miss the ball three times, you're out. If the ball hits your body three times, you're out. If you make this expression, you're out. Which expression? This one. And rule 4, if you hit the ball hard, you're out. Rule five - The one who owns the bat, will bat first. 6th rule - The first ball is a trial ball. 7th rule - The one who bats, will get the ball.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s relationship

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy.

On February 15, this year the couple became parents to son Akaay. During a candid conversation with Mr Nags, played by Danish Sait, Kohli spoke about his daughter Vamika's growing interest in cricket. "My daughter has picked up the cricket bat and she's enjoying swinging the bat. I'm not sure, their choice is final," Kohli said.

In a heartfelt gesture, the couple also sent gift hampers to the paparazzi, expressing gratitude towards them for respecting the privacy of their daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The gift hamper includes goodies like a power bank, a small bag for storing essentials on the go, a smartwatch, and a water bottle.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.