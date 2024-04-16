Anushka Sharma arrived in Mumbai today. As per the paparazzi, the actress showed them a glimpse of her newborn son Akaay

Anushka Sharma

Listen to this article Anushka Sharma gives Mumbai paparazzi FIRST look at newborn son Akaay, promises to pose only when kids aren't around x 00:00

Anushka Sharma and ex-Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had their second child on February 15th. Virat took a break from cricket but came back to India for the IPL. Meanwhile, Anushka stayed in London with the kids.

She came back to Mumbai on Tuesday with Vamika and Akaay. Anushka even showed Akaay's face to the paparazzi, which got her some fans. Instant Bollywood to Viral Bhayani, many paparazzi pages praised her for this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka Sharma gives Mumbai paparazzi FIRST look at newborn son Akaay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The paparazzi pages posted on Instagram to update their followers. They mentioned that Anushka Sharma was seen at the airport with her two kids. Like always, she shielded them from the cameras. She had a chat with the paparazzi and even gave them a quick peek at their son Akaay. However, she declined to have any pictures taken.

The post on Viral Bhayani's page read as follows, "Anushka Sharma gave an exclusive sneak peek of the baby to the paps at the airport and also promised to meet soon for a get together. She will pose herself but not when the kids are around. One may recall that, earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had invited the paps to their residence for a get together. That time, Ranbir showed / revealed the angelic face of Raha to the paps from his phone!"

"Even though she did not allow the paps to click photos or videos of her two kids, she did say that she would do a photo of herslef when the kids are not around." the post concluded.

When Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of her bundle of joy

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy 'Akaay'. While sharing the news with her fans, Anushka wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka"