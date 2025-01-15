A video shared on Instagram shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's staff carrying large bags of the goods needed for a ‘griha pravesh’ or housewarming ceremony

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to host a housewarming ceremony at their plush Alibaug home - watch video x 00:00

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who were spotted on the Alibaug ferry multiple times are reportedly planning a housewarming ceremony at their plush home in the coastal city. A video shared on Instagram shows their staff carrying large bags of the goods needed for a ‘griha pravesh’. Watch the clip below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Inside Virat and Anushka's Alibaug home

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the abode has been designed by Phillippe Fouché, who is the principal professional architect at SAOTA. Speaking about the couple's second home, he shared, “The couple values health, well-being, and family, which is why the design of the house prioritises natural ventilation, and ample natural light and creates calm spaces for reflection and rituals that are aligned with their vision of wellness. The open layout and generously proportioned spaces cater to the couple’ demanding careers, allowing for a comfortable and spacious environment that encourages family gatherings.”

He added, “Being their holiday home, it was important to capture the idea of a tropical oasis that emphasises relaxation through using natural timber ceilings, water features, lush gardens, plants spilling over the edges of the balconies, vibrant marble colours and patterns that echo the unique environment of Alibaug.”

Virat and Anushka’s relationship

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a destination wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. They became parents to their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. In February 2024, the couple welcomed their second child, son Akaay.

Virat and Anushka, who have made headlines not only for their professional achievements but also for their conscious decision to shield their children from public scrutiny, have continually asked for respect regarding their family's privacy. The couple's discreet approach extends beyond social media, as they have long kept their children away from media attention.

Talking about Anushka Sharma's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.