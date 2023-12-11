Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: How the couple kept their wedding a secret

One of the most popular celebrity couples in India, the stars managed to keep their wedding a secret despite their relationship attracting a lot of limelight.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli complete 6 years of marriage today

Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017. One of the most popular celebrity couples in India, the stars managed to keep their wedding a secret despite their relationship attracting a lot of limelight.

On December 11, the couple celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. On Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding anniversary, here are tidbits that the actress shared about their wedding.

In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Anushka was asked, 'How did you manage to keep the wedding under wraps?' She said both her and Virat ‘wanted to keep it genuine’. Even though it seemed unusual for a celebrity couple always in the spotlight, Anushka explained that their low-key wedding was just a natural reflection of who they are. She said, "We wanted to keep it genuine. We didn’t want it to be adulterated and touched by anything, which would remind us that we’re celebrities."

Talking about the ceremony, Anushka had said in an interview with Vogue India magazine, "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed. We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul."

Anushka, an actor in the Hindi film industry, fell in love with the Indian national cricket team member, Virat. The actress met the cricketer for the first time on the set of an ad film in 2013.

In an interview on AB de Villiers' chat show, Virat revealed, "I remember it was 2013. I had just been named the captain for the Zimbabwe Tour, I was excited. Then my manager called up about a TV commercial. He told me that I was shooting with Anushka Sharma. She was a well-established, one of the top actors. As soon as I heard that, I was shivering. I was so nervous. I was so, so tensed before walking on the set (of the ad shoot in 2013). I was thinking 'How am I going to say hi to her? What am I going to say?'. I was so completely out of it."

Rumours of Anushka and Virat's relationship gained ground in 2014 when he was seen visiting her after returning to India from the South Africa tour. Later that year, the couple was spotted together on the streets of Auckland. He would often visit her on movie sets in 2014.