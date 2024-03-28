Breaking News
Aparshakti Khurana's espionage drama 'Berlin' to premiere in India at the Red Lorry Film Festival

Updated on: 28 March,2024 09:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Zee Studios's Berline is an espionage drama unravels a gripping tale of deception, betrayal, and redemption set against the backdrop of the Cold War era

Aparshakti Khurana in Berlin

Aparshakti Khurana in Berlin

Aparshakti Khurana's espionage drama 'Berlin' to premiere in India at the Red Lorry Film Festival
After a well-received performance at International Film Festivals across the globe, 'Berlin' will premiere in India on the silver screen at Red Lorry Film Festival curated by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. Set to captivate cinephiles, the Film Festival spotlights a power-packed slate of over 100 illustrious titles that will serve as enchanting gateways, offering glimpses into diverse cultures, perspectives and storytelling legacies. A large section of this esteemed lineup comprises titles making their debut on the Indian silver screen following their international theatrical releases, alongside exclusive titles commencing their theatrical journey at Red Lorry Film Festival. 


In the heart of 'Berlin', a deaf-mute man finds himself ensnared in a web of suspicion, accused of espionage. As authorities close in, a skilled sign language interpreter steps into the fray, tasked with unraveling the truth on behalf of a government operative. This espionage drama unravels a gripping tale of deception, betrayal, and redemption set against the backdrop of the Cold War era. 


Ishwak Singh, brimming with excitement, stated, "Being a part of 'Berlin' has been an extraordinarily enriching journey. Portraying the complexity of a character silenced by circumstance was a profound challenge. I am really excited to bring "Berlin" to the dreamy city of Mumbai! Congratulations to the entire team for this feat!"


Director Atul Sabharwal expresses his gratitude, saying, "The acceptance of 'Berlin' at The 'Red Lorry Film Festival' is truly humbling. It reflects the universal themes and emotional depth of our story that resonates with audiences worldwide as we witnessed at premieres in Los Angeles, London, Canada. I am eagerly looking forward to sharing our labor of love with our very own Mumbaikars again!"

Aparshakti Khurana, reflecting on the film's journey, adds, "Working on 'Berlin' has been absolutely beautiful, it allowed me to explore the depths of resilience, and having it selected for The 'Red Lorry Film Festival' is a testament to the collective effort of our entire team. I am thrilled to witness the audience's reaction at the Red Lorry Film Festival!"

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, emphasizes the significance of the festival selection, stating, "The inclusion of 'Berlin' in The 'Red Lorry Film Festival' lineup underscores its cinematic brilliance and storytelling prowess. We are excited to showcase the film to Mumbai's discerning audience and beyond."

Zee Studios' impact extends beyond blockbuster successes previously with films and web series like 'Brown,' 'Joram,' 'Aatmapamphlet,' 'Gandhi Talks,' and 'Kennedy' earning accolades on the international stage further establishing them as a global content leader. The content powerhouse gave audiences power packed hits in their previous years with Gadar 2 and Kashmir Files and now with Berlin selected to yet another international film festival. 

Zee Studios has redefined the contours of the film business, emerging as a content behemoth that captures the pulse of audiences globally while reshaping the very fabric of Indian cinema. Zee Studios has become synonymous with groundbreaking content, showcasing an unparalleled ability to cater to diverse audiences globally. As a content powerhouse, their commitment to storytelling innovation and talent development continues to shape the future of Indian cinema.

