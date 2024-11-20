Breaking News
Mohini Dey, AR Rahman's bassist, announces her divorce hours after the music maestro

Updated on: 20 November,2024 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Hours after AR Rahman announced his divorce, his bassist Mohini Dey also shared that she and her partner, Mark Hartsuch, have decided to part ways

Mohini Dey, AR Rahman's bassist, announces her divorce hours after the music maestro

In Pic: AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey

Mohini Dey, AR Rahman's bassist, announces her divorce hours after the music maestro
It was just yesterday when, after Saira Banu's lawyer released an official statement sharing the news of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce, the music maestro posted an emotional message on his X account. Now, hours later, Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey has also announced that she and her partner Mark Hartsuch have decided to part ways. In her detailed post, she requested privacy and stated that they "would appreciate no judgments."  


A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)


In a joint post on her Instagram, she wrote:  "Dear friends, family, fans, and followers, with a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated.  First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us.  

While we remain great friends, we have both decided that we want different things in life, and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed.  

We will still be working on several projects together, including MaMoGi and the Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together, and that will not stop anytime soon. :)  

The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us during this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgments."

About AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s divorce

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.  

AR Rahman took to X and wrote: "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.  To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

His son, Ameen, also took to his Instagram Stories and requested privacy during this time.  We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote. 

