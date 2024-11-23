A few hours after AR Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the 'Jai Ho' singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch

Mohini Dey, AR Rahman Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey reacts to linkup rumours after both end their respective marriages x 00:00

The internet has been abuzz ever since musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation recently. Surprisingly, a few hours after Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the 'Jai Ho' singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch. As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's break up with her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohini Dey slams linkup rumours with AR Rahman

Mohini took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what it's about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fuelling into ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy.”

AR Rahman's son reacts to rumours about his father

Earlier, AR Rahman's son AR Ameen took to Instagram and strongly condemned the "baseless" reports. "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It's disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone's life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let's honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us.," wrote Ameen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

AR Ameen also shared an Instagram post on his story, that mentioned, "No link between Rahman, Dey divorce."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s separation

The news of Rahman and Saira's separation was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah. The couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship.

The Mozart of Madras married Saira in 1995 and shares three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Over the years, Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Lagaan', and 'Rockstar'. He gained international fame for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire", which earned him two Academy Awards.

Apart from Bollywood, Rahman has worked on Hollywood films such as '127 Hours' and 'Million Dollar Arm'. He has also collaborated with global artists like Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Will.i.am.