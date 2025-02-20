Breaking News
Updated on: 20 February,2025 07:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Saira Banu thanked AR Rahman for his unwavering support during a difficult time. She also notified everyone about her health status citing she’s on her way to a speedy recovery

Saira Banu and AR Rahman Pic/AFP

AR Rahman's estranged wife Saira Banu hospitalised following a medical emergency, thanks him for 'unwavering support'
Months after announcing the separation, music composer AR Rahman’s estranged wife Saira Banu was hospitalized following a medical emergency. As per reports she underwent surgery. In a statement released by her lawyer Vandana Shah, Saira thanked Rahman for his unwavering support during a difficult time. She also notified everyone about her health status citing she’s on her way to speedy recovery. 


Saira Banu’s health update


The statement read, “On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah & Associates issues the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery”.


 
 
 
 
 
It further stated, “She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters. Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers”.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman’s separation

AR Rahman and Saira Banu parted ways after 29 years of marriage. Saira cited emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. The strain has led to an insurmountable gap between the couple.

Saira's lawyer Vandana had released an official statement with regards to the couple's decision to separate at the time as well. The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”.

“Mrs. Saira emphasized that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life”, it added.

Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995 through an arranged marriage. They are parents to daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen. Rahman's son AR Ameen, who is also a singer, took to the Stories section of his Instagram and requested everyone to respect their privacy.

