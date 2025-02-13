At Chhaava music launch event on Wednesday, composer AR Rahman seemingly took a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy. The composer was in a conversation with Vicky Kaushal

Rashmika Mandanna, AR Rahman and Vicky Kaushal at Chhaava music launch (Pic/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article AR Rahman seemingly takes a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: 'Have seen what happends when the mouth opens' x 00:00

On Wednesday evening, the music album of the upcoming film Chhaava was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. Present at the launch were music composer AR Rahman and lead actor Vicky Kaushal. At the event, the Oscar-winning composer seemingly took a dig at the ongoing controversy around the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' by comedian Samay Raina. The show landed in legal trouble following a remark by Ranveer Allahbadia on parents and sex.

AR Rahman takes a dig at latest controversy

At the event, during a candid chat on stage Vicky Kaushal asked A. R. Rahman to describe his music in three emojis. Responding to this, the celebrated composer said, "the one with the mouth closed". However, he added jokingly, "I think, past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens." Vicky Kaushal and others at the event were left laughing uncontrollably by the music maestro's humorous comment

Adding to it Vicky Kaushal commented , "Talk about roasting".

Samay Raina controversy

Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps comment on India's Got Latent during his appearance was met with strong resentment. FIRs, threats, call for bans follodwed the controversial episode. In the meantime, Samay Raina took to his Instagram stories and shared a post revealing that he has deleted all the videos related to 'India's Got Latent" from his YouTube.

The comedian wrote on his social media handles, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you (sic)."

In addition to this, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also previously issued a public apology. He revealed in a video statement, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wished to use it.”

He further stated, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part."