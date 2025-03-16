Reports suggest that AR Rahman was hospitalized at Apollo Hospital on Greams Road at around 7:30 am. After being admitted, Rahman underwent several tests

Oscar-winning legendary music composer AR Rahman has reportedly been admitted to a Chennai hospital after experiencing dehydration, neck pain. Reports suggest that Rahman was hospitalized at Apollo Hospital on Greams Road at around 7:30 am. After being admitted, Rahman underwent several tests, including an ECG and an echocardiogram.

The music maestro's team also refuted "fake" reports, which claimed he had been admitted to hospital following "chest pain"."It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel," said Rahman's team, ANI reported.

Sources at Apollo Hospital earlier informed IANS that his condition is stable, and an official medical bulletin is expected soon. The composer had recently returned to Chennai after a performance in the United Kingdom.

Last month, Rahman shared the stage with international pop star Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai. A week later, he attended the music launch of his upcoming film Chaava.

AR Rahman’s ex-wife hospitalised

His hospitalization comes shortly after his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was admitted for a medical emergency and underwent surgery. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman’s separation

AR Rahman and Saira Banu parted ways after 29 years of marriage. Saira cited emotional strain as the reason behind the divorce, stating that it had created an insurmountable gap between the couple.

Saira’s lawyer, Vandana, had previously released an official statement regarding the couple’s decision to separate. The statement read:

"After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them—one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

"Mrs. Saira emphasized that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. She requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995 through an arranged marriage. They are parents to daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen. Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, who is also a singer, took to the Stories section of his Instagram and requested everyone to respect their privacy.