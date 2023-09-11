The music maestro AR Rahman has shared a post asking fans to let his team know if they bought the tickets but weren’t able to enter the venue.

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article AR Rahman issues statement after ruckus at Chennai concert: 'Let me be the sacrificial goat' x 00:00

AR Rahman has been on the receiving end of criticism for the past several hours after his 'Marakuma Nenjam' concert was called out for mismanagement. Now the music maestro has shared a post asking fans to let his team know if they bought the tickets but weren’t able to enter the venue.

His post reads, "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap @BToSproductions @actcevents"

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the post, he wrote a long note. The musician wrote, "some people call me G.O.A.T …………let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up ..let chennai’s live art flourish with a world-class infrastructure,increase in tourism, efficient crowd management,traffic management ,refining audiences to follow rules ..creating a safe and surreal experience for children and women ..Triggering a cultural renaissance at chennai celebrating our deserving ,illuminated local and international talent !"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

As soon as he dropped the post, fans started reacting to it. Many fans lashed out at the musician. While a fan wrote a long note stating her displeasure. She shared, " #arrahman Sir, we had purchased Rs. 5000 tickets (5000x12=60000) and also collected tags. We left home on time and planned our journey well ahead even though we live in the heart of Chennai. We were on the road for over 6 hours just to reach the venue. Celebrities, the CM and in fact we saw you too in your convoy on the ear-omr link road accessing the VIP entry while we were stuck on that 1 km stretch for over 4 hours just so that we could let you and your privileged buddies go." In her comment, she further pointed out several other things.

During the concert, many fans turned furious after they could not make entry to the venue and complained that the show was oversold and that it was a major failure on the part of the organisers. The concert happened at Adityaram Palace in Chennai. Many fans were disappointed and furious at not being able to attend the concert due to overcrowding.