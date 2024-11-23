AR Rahman issues a notice to slanderers, demanding removal of defamatory content about his divorce and family within 24 hours

In Pic: AR Rahman

AR Rahman issued a notice to slanderers after they put out content concerning his wife Saira Banu and his divorce. In a social media post, the music maestro's legal team shared a three-page notice addressing those spreading defamatory content targeting him and his family. As per the notice, Rahman has demanded that anyone putting out content related to his life without evidence must cease immediately.

The notice specifies that Rahman expects all such content to be removed within an hour or, at most, within 24 hours. Failure to comply will result in legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team. pic.twitter.com/Nq3Eq6Su2x — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 23, 2024

"My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive content to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours," read a part of the notice.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s Separation

The news of AR Rahman and Saira's separation was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah. The couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship. The Mozart of Madras, who married Saira in 1995, shares three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. After Vandana, Rahman also put out an official statement and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

AR Rahman's bassist announced her divorce

Just a few hours after Rahman put out an official message announcing his divorce, his bassist, Mohini Dey, also announced that she and her partner, Mark Hartsuch, had decided to part ways. As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's breakup with her husband.

Mohini Dey reacts to link up rumours

Earlier today, Mohini slammed these link-up rumors. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I’ve been getting a humongous amount of requests for interviews, and I know exactly what it’s about. So, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMORS. Kindly respect my privacy."