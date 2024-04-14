Watch the video as Arbaaz and Sshura Khan arrive at Galaxy Apartments amidst Salman Khan's firing case

April 14 started off strangely for Salman Khan and his family when they heard frightening gunshots outside their Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai's Bandra Police are investigating the incident involving unidentified individuals. Throughout the day, Salman's friends and supporters have been dropping by, including Baba Siddique, Rahul Kanal, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and his wife Sshura Khan.

Sohail Khan paid a visit to his brother Salman Khan and his family at their residence in Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments. Paparazzi captured footage of Sohail entering the building. Additionally, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan also showed up to spend time with the family.

The paparazzi snapped photos of the actor driving his white Range Rover with Sshura in the passenger seat, as they arrived at the Mumbai Apartments. After parking, they were spotted exiting the car and entering the building.

How did Salman Khan react to the firing?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may seem unfazed about the firing that took place outside his Mumbai residence, but he is very much concerned about his family’s safety. On Sunday morning, around 5 am, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot.

A close friend of the Khan’s shared the actor’s reaction to the chilling incident. The person, who chose to be anonymous told Zoom, “Bhai is not bothered about his own life. But he is very scared of harm coming to his family members. Salim Uncle (Salman’s father Salim Khan) has suggested that they move out of their family residence to a better place. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim Saab is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim Saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat. Salman feels the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga.”