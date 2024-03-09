Arbaaz Khan recalls how father Salim Khan 'slapped' Salman Khan as a child

Arbaaz Khan reminisces about the past, recalling a childhood incident when his father, Salim Khan, playfully 'slapped' Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan recently reminisced about their childhood, sharing anecdotes about their brother Salman Khan. Arbaaz disclosed Salman's mischievous side as a 'brat,' often landing him in trouble with their father, Salim Khan. Sohail added that Salman's 'nothing is impossible' attitude, while inspiring, raised concerns for their dad.

Arbaaz Khan on why father Salim Khan 'slapped' Salman Khan as a child

During the podcast Timeout with Ankit, Arbaaz mentioned, “Salman was older, he was the naughty one. He used to get yelled at by dad, halki-phulki maar bhi kha leta tha (He’d get smacked around a bit also). We escaped, but Salman was a little bit of brat.”

Sharing a funny story, he said, “Dad took Salman to see a trapeze show at the circus, and when they came back, he noticed a building with a rod. He sneakily went there and tried to do some stunts, and he fell and broke his hand. He came to show us his hand, saying ‘Yeh dekho mere saath kya ho gaya (Look what happened).’ He thought he will get sympathy, but usko do jhappad mile (He got a whack), and dad said, ‘What was the need to do all this? Are you mad? Take him to a doctor.’”

Sohail also shared insights about Salman, expressing that, “I think as a father, he was very concerned regarding Salman bhai because bhai thought nothing was impossible for him. He didn’t look at anything as if it couldn’t be done. If you could think about it, if it’s there in your head, you can probably figure it out.”

