Archana Puran Singh showed up for the teaser launch of Toaster days after undergoing surgery. She was spotted in a bright orange outfit with a cast on her hand

Archana Puran Singh with team of Toaster Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Days after accident, Archana Puran Singh attends Netflix’s Toaster teaser launch with a cast on her hand x 00:00

Veteran Bollywood actor and The Great Indian Kapil Show fame Archana Puran Singh who met with an accident on the sets of her upcoming Netflix film Toaster with Rajkummar Rao last week, showed up for the teaser launch days after undergoing surgery. She was spotted in a bright orange outfit with a cast on her hand.

Archana on her accident

In her vlog, Archana shared, “I was in shock. Never thought something like this would happen to me. I was doing a night shift in Virar. I called Rajkummar Rao and told him that I was very upset about leaving the shoot. So, today, I’m returning to Virar to complete the shoot, because those poor guys are going to suffer losses otherwise. I’m wearing a full-sleeve outfit, and they’ll shoot me from angles where you won’t be able to tell I’m injured.”

“I have learned a lot of lessons through this experience. Anything can happen but eventually everything turns out to be alright. My face could have gone. But it's just my wrist. It will be fine. This has happened for a reason. They’ve told me they need me only for a few hours," she added.

Archana Puran Singh in Toaster

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa will be stepping into production with Toaster. This film tells a quirky, layered story that masterfully blends humor, chaos, and unexpected twists. With a talented cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Abhishekh Bannerjee, Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, and Jitendra Joshi, the narrative navigates a complex web of secrets and surprises - all centered around a seemingly ordinary toaster.

A statement shared by the production house read, “As Kampa Film we are thrilled to partner with Netflix, who share our passion for innovative storytelling, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this unique and entertaining tale soon."

Archana Puran Singh’s work front

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh was last seen on Netflix’s popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. She was also seen in the 2024 movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it also stars Mallika Sherawat. It promised a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s." It traces a newly married couple's hilarious journey, as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh.