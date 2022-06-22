Breaking News
'Are u an alien?': Varun Dhawan on Anil Kapoor's International Yoga Day post

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the pictures, our 'Mr India' could be seen performing various yoga asanas as he undergoes an intense workout session

'Are u an alien?': Varun Dhawan on Anil Kapoor's International Yoga Day post

Picture courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account


On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating the event to the fullest, as he shares glimpses acing various yoga asanas on social media.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old actor who is well known for his timeless grooming secrets took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of images from his vanity van, as he could be seen performing yoga asanas and exercises. In the caption, Anil shared his secret to leading a happy and healthy life. He wrote, "Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga every day! This is my advice so you can also #jugjuggjeeyo".




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)


