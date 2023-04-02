Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

As per the media reports, the couple is planning a gurdwara wedding in North India

Pic/ IANS

Rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is said to await his wedding with his longtime girlfriend and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi whom he met at a party of a common friend.

However, neither Badshah nor Rikhi has commented anything about their wedding plans. Badshah was rumoured to be dating her since last year after they met at a party and shared similar interests.

Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih in 2012 and in 2017, the two became parents to their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. However, they separated in 2020.

Meanwhile, Badshah has often been seen talking about his weight loss transformation and recently the singer stunned his fans with his latest picture in which he was seen posing inside a gym.

In the picture that he shared on his Instagram handle, he can be seen showing his well-built physique and his strong biceps.

Badshah, who is known for his hit tracks such as 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Saturday Saturday' wrote in the caption: "Ya'll should work on your pen game through."

His picture became an inspiration for many of his fans and soon after his post, they were left in awe of his physical transformation.

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "Woho".

