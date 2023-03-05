Badshah stuns fans with physical turnaround

Popular rapper Badshah has often been seen talking about his weight loss transformation and recently the singer stunned his fans with his latest picture in which he was seen posing inside a gym

Popular rapper Badshah has often been seen talking about his weight loss transformation and recently the singer stunned his fans with his latest picture in which he was seen posing inside a gym.

In the picture that he shared on his Instagram handle, he can be seen showing his well-built physique and his strong biceps.

Badshah, who is known for his hit tracks such as 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Saturday Saturday' wrote in the caption: "Ya'll should work on your pen game through."

His picture became an inspiration for many of his fans and soon after his post, they were left in awe of his physical transformation.

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "Woho".

Another fan wrote, "20 ruppe ki pepsi, badshah bhai sexy." While the other social media user wrote: "Solid Body"

"BADSHAH SIR IS THE ASLI BAZIGAR," wrote one of his fans.

Meanwhile, celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag presents Royal Stag Boombox, a first-of-its-kind musical experience. In an exclusive preview in Mumbai on Monday, February 27, 2023, the brand revealed a glimpse of what's in store.

Excited about the association, rapper Badshah said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Royal Stag Boombox and to have the opportunity to perform for my amazing fans in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and Pune. I can't wait to bring the house down with my music and create unforgettable memories with all of you. Get ready to witness an epic show!"

The festival is set to tour five Indian cities: Pune, Indore, Manipal, Bhubaneswar, and Jalandhar, where close to 50,000 people are set to have the time of their lives.

