Arijit Singh didn’t want to stop his Pune concert but was short on time. He started singing ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’ backstage but left it incomplete. This is when nearly 30,000 fans took over and sang the song.

Popular singer Arijit Singh has been ruling hearts with his mesmerising voice. has become an emotion for an entire generation, who laugh, cry, and long to listen to his melodies. Despite maintaining a low profile and trying to escape the media glare, Arijit makes headlines with his gestures. Recently, at his concert in Pune, Arijit thanked his fans for attending and ended his performance with ‘Satranga’ from ‘Animal’. However, he didn’t want to stop but was short on time. He started singing ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’ backstage but left it incomplete. This is when nearly 30,000 fans took over and sang the song. Arijit Singh performed at the Teerth Fields, Sus, in Pune on Sunday.

This is literally how the pune concert ended. He sang satranga, thanked us for coming.. time was up but arijit singh still wanted to continue. So he went backstage & started singing challeya and left the song for audience to sing along and complete for him! 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wxoBm21DxJ — + (@TereHawale) March 19, 2024

‘Chaleya’ from Jawan

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, 'Chaleya' boasts soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara can be seen showing their moves on the beats of this romantic number in the film "Jawan'.

About Arijit Singh

Arijit began his musical career with the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' back in 2005 when he was 18 years old. He didn't win the show but ended up in sixth position. But during this reality show stint, Arijit's voice caught the attention of the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who offered to collaborate with him. He kept his promise and gave Arijit a chance to sing 'Yoon Shabnami' in 'Saawariya' but his version never made it to the film.

Finally, in 2011, he made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer with 'Murder 2' song 'Phir Mohabbat' starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Composed by Mithoon, and sung by Arijit, the love anthem of 'Aashiqui 2' gave rise to the birth of the star Arijit.

In 2019, the singer saw a high point in his career, when he took home the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the 'Padmaavat' song 'Binte Dil'.

Arijit has given many soulful and peppy numbers including 'Kabira', 'Samjhawan', 'Gerua', 'Channa Mereya', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', 'Ae Dil Hai' Mushkil', 'Muskurane'and his latest addition 'Deva Deva'.

