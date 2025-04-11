Breaking News
'Didn’t hold back': Arjun Kapoor and Anshula spill their childhood secrets

Updated on: 11 April,2025 10:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The brother-sister duo shared a video on Instagram where they made some candid revelations about each other

Picture Courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

As the world celebrates the special bond between siblings, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor joined in with a candid and heartwarming conversation that offered fans a glimpse into their unique relationship. 


The brother-sister duo shared a video on Instagram where they made some candid revelations about each other. Sharing the heartfelt clip, Arjun wrote in the caption, “We fight. We laugh. We hype each other up. This #SiblingsDay, @anshulakapoor and I took your questions—and didn’t hold back.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)


When asked who the real troublemaker was while growing up, Anshula didn’t hesitate before pointing at her older brother. “He gave me the weirdest nicknames! He used to call me ‘Fluff,’” she revealed. Laughing, Arjun explained, “Her hair used to look like fluffy candyfloss!”The duo also spoke about their personalities. When it came to being talkative, Arjun admitted, “I’m very talkative, but I need time to open up.” Meanwhile, when asked who usually apologizes first after an argument, Anshula sweetly said, “We don’t argue too much, honestly. But from what I remember, he gets hot very fast and also cools down just as quickly. After an argument, he’ll immediately text me saying, ‘I’m sorry,’ or call me.”

Anshula also playfully claimed she is more punctual than Arjun — especially when it comes to life outside of work. The statement sparked a mini debate between the two, adding to the sibling banter.

In a tender moment, Arjun reflected on his bond with Anshula, saying, “I always used to say I wanted a brother, but I don’t think I can imagine my life without her. My life changed after Anshula was born.” The ‘Singham Again’ actor also laughed while recalling his childhood possessiveness, saying, “I used to get upset when she touched my toys.”

Interestingly, from playful teasing to heartfelt confessions, Arjun and Anshula's Siblings Day celebration showcased the unbreakable bond siblings share — one filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

arjun kapoor anshula kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

