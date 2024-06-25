Arjun Kapoor Birthday 2024: Ishaqzaade to Kuttey, actor's 5 films that captured hearts

On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in 2024, here’s a look at his 5 performances that stay in our hearts rent-free

Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to ace a villainous role in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’, has been killing it with his performances for over a decade now. On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in 2024, here’s a look at his 5 performances that stay in our hearts rent-free.

Ishaqzaade

The actor made his Bollywood debut under the aegis of Yash Raj Films. In the film, he plays a local gangster and the grandson of a Hindu politician who falls in love with the daughter of their rival Muslim community. They then attempt to flee their families to start a new life. The film was directed by Habib Faisal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film was a box office triumph, and Arjun received several awards for his performance.

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor played the role of Gopal in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut. The movie revolves around the story of three gangs in search of a van. The three cross paths and what comes next is full of guns, goons, and gallies. The film stars an ensemble cast of Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kumud Mishra. Although the movie didn't do well at the box office, it received rave reviews from critics.

2 States

Arjun Kapoor played the character of a middle-class Punjabi guy who fell in love with a South Indian girl during his MBA, and the couple subsequently sought to persuade their families to allow them to marry. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman and starred Alia Bhatt, Ronit Roy, and Amrita Singh in prominent roles. The film was Arjun’s highest-grossing picture of his career, and it was a box office success. He was also nominated for the Stardust Best Actor Male Award for his role in the film.

Gunday

This is one of Arjun Kapoor’s most well-known and successful films. In this film, Arjun Kapoor played the character of a goon with a dark side. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. Kapoor received a lot of appreciation as fans loved him in a new avatar. The music and plot of the film impressed the critics. This film was made under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Mubarakan

The actor played a double part for the second time in his career, following "Aurangzeb," in which he represented two identical brothers in a perplexing comedy picture. Anees Bazmee directed the film, starring Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz, Neha Sharma, and Karan Kundra. Fans praised his performance in both parts, and the film became a moderate success.