Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Mumbai: Bus depots, railway stations to be charging hubs for all EVs in city
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arjun Kapoor joins Nach Punjaaban bandwagon with sister Anshula see video

Arjun Kapoor joins 'Nach Punjaaban' bandwagon with sister Anshula; see video

Updated on: 20 June,2022 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

And the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has posted a video on Instagram where he is seen dancing to the song's beat along with his sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor joins 'Nach Punjaaban' bandwagon with sister Anshula; see video

Picture courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account


'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' fever seems to have gripped Bollywood as every celebrity has been seen grooving to the tunes of the film's most discussed song 'Nach Punjaaban'. On Thursday, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend.

And the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has posted a video on Instagram where he is seen dancing to the song's beat along with his sister Anshula. The video in which both are seen doing the hook step of the song is now going viral on Instagram.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)


Show full article

arjun kapoor anshula kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK