Arjun Kapoor joins 'Nach Punjaaban' bandwagon with sister Anshula; see video

And the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has posted a video on Instagram where he is seen dancing to the song's beat along with his sister Anshula

Picture courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' fever seems to have gripped Bollywood as every celebrity has been seen grooving to the tunes of the film's most discussed song 'Nach Punjaaban'. On Thursday, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend.

And the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has posted a video on Instagram where he is seen dancing to the song's beat along with his sister Anshula. The video in which both are seen doing the hook step of the song is now going viral on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Show full article