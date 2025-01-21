Breaking News
Updated on: 21 January,2025 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were photographed leaving Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after visiting Saif Ali Khan who is getting treated for his stab wounds

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Pic/AFP

After sharing a series of cryptic notes about her relationship status and how 2024 was a difficult year, Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora was spotted with ex-boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor. The two were photographed leaving Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after visiting Saif Ali Khan who is getting treated for his stab wounds following a brutal attack by an intruder at his Bandra home. Watch the video below. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)



What happened to Saif Ali Khan 

Kareena Kapoor’s best friend Malaika Arora and her Singham Again co-star Arjun Kapoor visited the actor’s husband Saif Ali Khan after he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who invaded his Bandra residence. The accused, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered Saif's home with the alleged intent of theft last week. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. Last year, it was reported that the two had parted ways. It was confirmed by Arjun when he attended the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray. As the crowd chanted Malaika’s name, Arjun replied that he was single. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz, on the other hand, tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023. 

On the work front, Malaika is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again which featured him as the menacing antagonist Danger Lanka. He will next be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh, is directing it. The plot details have not been disclosed yet. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

